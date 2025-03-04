VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/3/2025

Monday March 3, 2025

2:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious subject walking.

4:00 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with high blood pressure.

11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:27 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire, Convoy Fire, and Scott Fire to areas of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township and U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant and Union Townships for reports of several fires along the ditches.

1:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to check a report of an injured dog.

2:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:10 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on South Main Street in the City of Delphos for a subject not feeling well.

4:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a protection order violation.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located.

6:22 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was ill.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.