VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/4/2025

Tuesday March 4, 2025

1:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of domestic violence.

5:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township after a vehicle struck an item in the roadway. No injuries were reported.

8:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to Van Wert Juvenile Probation Office to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

11:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rousch Road in Washington Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

4:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a complaint of menacing.

6:14 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for Probation Violation. Shawn M. Thomas, 39, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Germann Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of fraud.

8:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.