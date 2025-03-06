Phillips promoted to branch manager

The Board of Directors of First Federal of Van Wert has announced the promotion of Stephanie Phillips to branch manager. Phillips began her career at First Federal in June, 2021 as a loan processor and she was promoted to commercial relationship manager in 2023.

Phillips is a graduate of Lincolnview High School and the Ohio State University Lima campus. She and her husband, Justin, reside in rural Van Wert along with their two children.

Phillips is active in the community as she is a member of the Van Wert Service Club, Young Professionals Club, Main Street Van Wert, and she is the Van Wert City Council Clerk. She also leads the Cougar Leaders Leadership Program and assists with Career Connections.

“We are excited for Stephanie and this promotion,” said First Federal of Van Wert President & CEO Brian Renner. “She has been instrumental in developing our commercial loan program and we look forward to her leading our new branch,”

“I’m ecstatic for the opening of the second location to continue helping and serving our growing community,” Phillips said.

First Federal of Van Wert is a locally owned and operated institution and has been serving the Van Wert community since 1893. First Federal will open their second location at 820 N. Washington St. this summer.