VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/5/2025

Wednesday March 5, 2025

12:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren to assist a disabled motorist.

1:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a resident.

2:51 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a carbon monoxide alarm.

3:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Bockey Road in Washington Township.

5:05 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy and Wren EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a subject who was having difficulty breathing and disorientation.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies along with Delphos Fire to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle fire.

3:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point to check the area for a subject for the Van Wert Police Department.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township attempting to locate a subject for the Van Wert Police Department.

6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pancake Road in Harrison Township to check the report of a suspicious person.

6:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:55 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of a stop sign being down.