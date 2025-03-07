VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/6/2025

Thursday March 6, 2025

7:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a missing stop sign.

7:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of two loose dogs.

8:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of two loose dogs.

10:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:21 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on State Road in Washington Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

12:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a domestic dispute.

2:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose utility line blowing in the roadway.

6:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Balliet Road in Harrison Township for a report of telecommunications fraud.

7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of possible abuse.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

8:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a private property crash.