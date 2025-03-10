Van Wert Police blotter 3/2-3/8/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, March 2 – a parking ticket was issued in the 300 block of Webster Ave.

Sunday, March 2 – a boy, 13, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault in connection with an incident that occurred in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Monday, March 3 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Monday, March 3 – a report for documentation purposes only was taken in the 400 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, March 4 – a parking ticket was issued in the 900 block of Park St.

Tuesday, March 4 – an ID was turned into the police department.

Tuesday, March 4 – arrested Kaden James Michael Ballard, 23, of Van Wert on a probation violation while in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, March 4 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 300 block of Taylor St.

Wednesday, March 5 – a report was taken for breaking and entering after an incident in the 500 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, March 5 – an assault was reported in the 200 block of W. Crawford St. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Wednesday, March 5 – took a report of a missing person in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, March 5 – a found wallet report was taken in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.

Wednesday, March 5 – telephone harassment was reported in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Thursday, March 6 – took a report for criminal damaging in the 800 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, March 6 – officers responded to an aggravated menacing incident near Monroe and W. Second St.

Thursday, March 6 – officers handled a disorderly conduct incident near Bell Ave.

Thursday, March 6 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 200 block of S. Tyler St., after a window was damaged.

Thursday, March 6 – arrested Matthew Gilliam for domestic violence and strangulation after an incident in the 300 block of Short St.

Friday, March 7 – took a fraud report for an incident that occurred in the 1100 block of W. Main St.

Friday, March 7 – officers were dispatched to the 800 block of W. Main St. for a welfare check.

Saturday, March 8 – domestic violence was reported in the 1100 block of Rosalie Drive.

Saturday, March 8 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 500 block of Monroe St.