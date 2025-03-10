VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/7/2025

Friday March 7, 2025

2:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 81 in the Village of Elgin for an open door.

6:20 a.m. – Deputies along with Delphos and Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Washington Township. A 2006 Ford 500 driven by Terry Chambers of Lima was eastbound on U.S. 30 when he stated that his vehicle’s engine stopped, causing his car to go from 70 miles an hour to 50 miles an hour. The sudden drop in speed caused a 2015 Ram 3500 driven by Korbin Schalois of Van Wert to strike the rear end of Chambers’ truck. Delphos EMS transported one person to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, while a passenger in the Ram was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. Chambers was given a citation for no operator’s license.

7:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township for a report of a suspicious person.

7:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2007 Ford 500 driven by Timothy Werts of Washington Township was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Ohio 697. A 2020 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Karlyn Mawhorr Washington Township had stopped at the stop sign on Spencerville Delphos Rd. and proceeded into the intersection and was making a left turn onto St Rt 697. Werts then proceeded into the intersection striking Mawhorr’s vehicle. The Ford sustained very minor damage, and the Malibu had no visible damage. No injuries were reported.

11:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township for a report of two loose dogs.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Moiser Road in Jackson Township for a report of identity fraud.

11:57 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on State Road in York Township for a subject who was ill.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to standby as a peace officer.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a violation of protection order.

4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist with a juvenile being unruly.

4:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Bredeick in Washington Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of harassment.

8:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a report of reckless driving.

11:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of McConahay Road in Pleasant Township for a report of suspicious activity and reckless driving.