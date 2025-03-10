VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/8/2025

Saturday March 8, 2025

5:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of littering.

11:56 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with foot pain.

4:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy to standby as a peace officer.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township to check the report of an open door.

10:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Emerson Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of a suspicious drone.

10:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for an automated message of a possible crash, nothing was located.

11:57 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject who was unconscious.