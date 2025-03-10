VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/9/2025
Sunday March 9, 2025
12:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol at a location on East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert.
10:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
4:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township to check the welfare of a subject sitting along the roadway.
7:42 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on South Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject not responding appropriately.
8:11 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West Sycamore Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having a diabetic emergency.
8:16 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.
8:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.
9:43 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Defiance County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Betty Brenham, 33, of Darke County is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending extradition.
10:15 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.
