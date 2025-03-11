VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/10/2025

Monday March 10, 2025

12:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Race Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

7:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report counterfeit money being passed.

8:35 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a location on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a subject who fainted.

9:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a report of a suspicious male lying in the ditch. The subject was located and found to be wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation. Dustin L. Eicher, 33, of Allen County Ohio, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Juvenile Court for civil contempt. Dianna M. Backus, 42. of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:13 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of McClerry Road in Ridge Township for a report of a field fire.

12:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to contact a resident for Preble County.

2:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of fraud.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.

5:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on East Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a subject choking.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township to check for a vehicle involved in an incident in Allen County, Ohio.

9:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of suspicious activity.

11:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.