VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/11/2025

Tuesday March 11, 2025

12:19 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject having complications with a medical device.

5:56 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a subject having a seizure.

6:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township to check the report of a person in the roadway.

7:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a deceased deer in the roadway.

9:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township to take possession of contraband that had been located.

10:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to assist a disabled motorist.

11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

11:12 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject not feeling well.

11:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Balliet Road in Harrison Township for a report of a sick or injured deer.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check the welfare of a resident.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a residence.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of harassment.

3:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hughes Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of three loose dogs.

4:29 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a report of a fence being on fire.

5:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a disabled motorist.

5:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hartsock Road in Willshire Township for a report of trespassing.

6:15 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of Koch Road in Liberty Township for a report of a field fire.

6:54 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a diabetic emergency.