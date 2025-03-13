VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/12/2025

Wednesday March 12, 2025

3:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Goodwin Road in York Township for a report of a deer in the roadway.

8:10 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulties with edema.

10:04 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject having problems with a medical device.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Convoy Road in Tully Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

11:50 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Skinner Street in the City of Delphos for a subject with stroke symptoms.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of German Church Road in Harrison Township for a report of trespassing.

3:37 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having problems with a medical device.

3:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

3:54 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

3:58 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.

6:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Dustman Road in Pleasant Township.

6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

9:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.