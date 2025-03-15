VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/14/2025

Friday March 14, 2025

5:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a loose dog in the roadway.

7:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:26 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in reference to a civil issue in the Village of Middle Point.

10:36 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Westwood Drive in the Village of Middle Point for a report of identity fraud.

10:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:58 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Willshire Fire to a residence on Kreischer Road in Harrison Township for a report of a grass fire.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hartsock Road in Willshire Township for a report of trespassing.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Normal Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of suspicious activity.

2:24 p.m. – Dispatched Wren Fie to an area of State Road 101 in Adams County Indiana to assist with a field fire.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a report of subjects shooting without regard to other property.

2:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:27 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a field fire.

4:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a low hanging utility line.

6:52 p.m. – Deputes responded to a residence on George Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township for a report of a domestic disturbance.