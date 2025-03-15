VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/13/2025

Thursday March 13, 2025

4:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of domestic violence.

7:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a deceased subject. No foul play is suspected.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Klinger Road in Tully Township.

11:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of three loose dogs.

12:37 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of theft.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies served three warrants issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Timothy Arthur Kiester, 61, of Michigan was charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second degree felony; pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fourth degree felony; pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, pandering obscenity involving a minor, a fifth degree felony, and illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance, Also served warrants were Matthew Eugene Gillman, 40, of Van Wert, strangulation, a fourth degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, Yusef Abdulrahman, 50, of Van Wert, having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony; inducing panic, a first degree misdemeanor, and committing a offense with reckless disregard and aggravated menacing. All three menn are being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:32 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to Monroeville, Indiana, to assist with field fires.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Courthouse to assist the Adult Parole Officer.

3:19 p.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire to a location on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a grass fire.

3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to check a report of a dog being neglected.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies along with Scott Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on John Brown Road in Union Township. A 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide ridden by Tanner Skelton was northbound on John Brown Road, when he ran off the right side of the road and ended up in the ditch. He was transported to Van Wert Health by Scott EMS with suspected minor injuries.

5:56 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township to assist a disabled motorist.

7:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township to assist a disabled motorist.

7:53 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second degree felony. Alec Lee Shull, 23, of Cecil is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:53 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Mox Road in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

10:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.