VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/15/2025

Saturday March 15, 2025

12:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of 921 North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to check an open line 911call.

12:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

3:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

4:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

6:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township for a report of utility lines down in the roadway.

9:11 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with stroke symptoms.

9:15 a.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded citizen from U.S. 127 in Liberty Township.

10:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to check an alarm.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monroe Street in Tully Township for a report of a domestic disturbance.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose lost dog.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

7:27 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject who was ill.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a domestic disturbance.

8:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to assist with a juvenile being unruly.