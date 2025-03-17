VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/16/2025

Sunday March 16, 2025

12:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

12:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bellis Road in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a suspicious person.

2:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

7:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of high water across the roadway.

9:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of criminal damage.

11:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Road in Jennings Township for a report of a burglary. A Green 2020 Kawasaki KX450F dirt bike was stolen from a garage.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash where a mailbox was struck.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

11:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.