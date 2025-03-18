Van Wert Police blotter 3/9-3/16/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, March 9 – an incident of breaking and entering was reported in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Sunday, March 9 – officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway for a report of a runaway juvenile.

Monday, March 10 – took a report for criminal damaging in the 200 block of Keplar St.

Monday, March 10 – a theft report was taken in the 200 block of Middle St.

Monday, March 10 – officers took a report of disorderly conduct in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Monday, March 10 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, March 10 – a telecommunication harassment report was taken in the 1100 block of Lincoln Highway.

Tuesday, March 11 – arrested Makenna M. Suever, 23, of Van Wert for OVI during a traffic stop in the 100 block of College Ave.

Tuesday, March 11 – arrested Jason Bruce Kline, 48, of Van Wert on an active warrant from Upper Sandusky Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 500 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, March 11 – an assault report was taken in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Tuesday, March 11 – a miscellaneous drug offense was reported in the 300 block of W. Crawford St.

Wednesday, March 12 – a menacing incident was reported in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Wednesday, March 12 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 300 block of W. Crawford St.

Wednesday, March 12 – arrested James Robert Jewell, 42, of Van Wert for disorderly conduct following an incident in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, March 12 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, March 12 – arrested Crocker T. Wallace, 42, of Van Wert on an outstanding felony warrant, obstructing official business and misuse of 911 following an incident in the 200 block of Middle St.

Wednesday, March 12 – an injury accident report was taken in the 700 block of Virginia Ave.

Wednesday, March 12 – officers responded to the 1200 block of of Lincoln Highway and assisted with a distraught male.

Thursday, March 13 – two parking citations were issued in the 200 block of N. Walnut St.

Thursday, March 13 – arrested Troy Bradley Miller, 61, of Van Wert for disorderly conduct while in the 700 block of W. Main St.

Thursday, March 13 – a criminal mischief report was taken in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Friday, March 14 – arrested Sarah F. Allen on a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court while in the 200 block of Burt St.

Friday, March 14 – arrested Brittney Marie Goldfuss, 38, of Van Wert for domestic violence while in the 100 block of N. Harrison St.

Saturday, March 15 – arrested Alisa D. Bowman, 36, for physical control of a vehicle while in the parking lot of Brookside.

Saturday, March 15 – an officer was assigned to the 400 block of Boyd Ave for a dog running at-large.

Saturday, March 15 – a breaking and entering incident was reported in the 700 block of S. Washington St.

Saturday, March 15 – arrested Scotty Saylor, 42, of Van Wert for breaking and entering after an incident in the 700 block of S. Washington St.

Saturday, March 15 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 500 block of Collins Ave.

Saturday, March 15 – a miscellaneous drug offense report was taken in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, March 16 – a theft report was taken in the 100 block of N. Washington St.