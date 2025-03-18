VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/17/2025

Monday March 17, 2025

2:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

4:50 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Bellis Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject with vertigo.

7:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township to check a report of a subject walking on the roadway.

7:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Ohio City to contact a resident for the Van Wert City Police Department.

0754 hrs. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. A 2005 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Logan Butler of Rockford was eastbound on U.S. 224 and pulled off the right side of the roadway to scrape his windows. Butler stated he was parked outside of the fog line and off the eastbound lane of travel. A 2013 Kia Sorento driven by Elijah Miler of Continental was eastbound on U.S. 224. Miler stated that the sun was in his eyes and obstructing his view. Miler began looking down for a pair of sunglasses, when he looked back up, he saw the Suburban parked on the side of the roadway. He did not have time to react and struck the vehicle. This caused his vehicle to roll over and come to rest upside down. When the Suburban was struck, Butler was outside of his vehicle scraping the passenger side window. It was pushed into Butler, pushing him into the ditch. Butler suffered minor injuries to his forehead, hand, and side. Miler did not appear to have any injuries. Both individuals were transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

8:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Alspach Road in Liberty Township for a report of three loose dogs.

9:04 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township for a subject in severe pain.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a report of theft.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tully Township.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Drury Street in the Village of Scott to standby as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy EMS responded to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a subject having reactions to medications.

3:01 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

4:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Charlotte Circle in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

6:32 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. It was reported that a semi-truck crossed the center line and sideswiped a Toyota Sienna causing damage. No injuries were reported.

9:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a large tire in the roadway.

9:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.