Man accused of firing shots from car appears in court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert man accused of firing a gun out of his car in a residential neighborhood earlier this month was one of six people arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the arraignments and various other criminal hearings.

Yusef Abdulrahman, 50, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony; improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony; aggravated menacing, a first degree misdemeanor, and inducing panic, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield set bond at $50,000 cash or surety and ordered Abdulrahman to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 3 p.m. April 10. A full story can be found here.

Timothy Kiester, 61, of Berrien Springs, Michigan, pleaded not guilty to three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second degree felonies; three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, fourth degree felonies; three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, second degree felonies; three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, fourth degree felonies, and three counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, fifth degree felonies. Judge Burchfield set bond at $50,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 9. A full story can be found here.

Matthew Gilliam, 40, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to strangulation, a fourth degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond along with electronic house arrest and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 2.

Alec Shull, 23, of Cecil, entered a not guilty plea three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, second degree felonies; three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, fourth degree felonies; two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, second degree felonies; two counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, fourth degree felonies, and two counts of illegal use of minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, fifth degree felonies. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 ap.m. April 2.

Michael Whisman, 34, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 9.

Jadyn Bullinger, 20, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, third degree felonies, and OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. Bullinger was released on a surety bond with no driving privileges with the exception of work. A pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. April 2.

Plea changes

Jesse Stemen, 36, of Willshire, changed his plea to guilty to amended charges of aggravated possession of drugs, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, both third degree felonies. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. April 30.

Eugene Shultz, 47, of Miamisburg, changed his plea to guilty to non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. He was then sentenced to 150 days jail and ordered to pay court costs.

Braxton Dorsett, 27, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to pay court costs.

Nicholas Burgoon, 25, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of breaking and entering, theft, and possession of criminal tools, all fifth degree felonies. He then requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. He was ordered to Midwest Rehabilitation and drug court and was ordered to pay court costs.

Sentencing

Nicholas Tarbet, 30, of Van Wert, was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center. three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and 100 hours of community service, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a fifth degree felony. He was ordered to undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription and was ordered to pay court costs.

Bond/intervention of lieu of conviction violation

Krystle Shinnaberry, 38, of Van Wert, admitted violating her bond by failing to report to probation. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 23.

Heaven Thomas, 27, of Van Wert, admitted violating her bond by continued use of marijuana and not performing community service. Her bond was continued and Judge Burchfield requested a report from probation. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. April 30.

Time waiver

Morgan Schlatman, 21, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. April 30.