Marsh introduces Carder, Flores

The Marsh Foundation has announced its newly structured Advancement and Organizational Development Team, a strategic initiative dedicated to expanding community engagement, strengthening donor relations, and enhancing internal operations. This team will work collaboratively to build meaningful connections, enrich the lives of the youth and families we serve, and ensure long-term sustainability while amplifying The Marsh Foundation’s mission within the community.

Bailey Carder, Chief Advancement Officer (CAO)

Carder leads The Marsh Foundation’s advancement efforts. She is dedicated to building strong community connections that directly support the youth and families the organization serves. Through community engagement, undraising,marketing, and public relations she works to expand awareness and build partnerships that enhance The Marsh Foundation’s impact. Her work strengthens engagement across communities, ensuring the mission reaches more people and creates lasting change.

Bailey Carder and Esther Flores

Esther Flores, Chief Organizational Development Officer (CODO)

Esther leads the internal structure, strategic planning, and logistical development of fundraising. She is responsible for event planning, fundraising strategies, donor tracking, and operational coordination, ensuring that financial growth and community support are sustained through strategic execution and efficiency. Her work ensures that the foundation’s operations run seamlessly, providing the stability and resources needed to expand programs and maximize impact for the youth and families served.

Impact on Youth and Families

The Marsh Foundation has a long-standing commitment to inspiring hope, teaching, and caring for children and families through a wide range of programs, including family foster care, adoption, group home services, independent living support, and clinical services. By strengthening community partnerships and enhancing internal operations, the newly structured leadership team will ensure that every child has access to the resources they need to thrive.

“At The Marsh Foundation, we believe strong relationships create meaningful change,” said Bailey Carder. ” Through community engagement, social media, and meaningful relationships, we are dedicated to amplifying our mission and cultivating lasting partnerships that directly impact the youth and families we serve.”

“By refining our internal operations and strengthening donor relations, we ensure that every effort translates into sustainable impact,” added Esther Flores. “Through collaborative efforts, we can create a supportive environment where our youth can flourish and reach their full potential.”

A Passion for Purpose

Carder’s passion lies in building relationships that drive meaningful change.

“Connecting people to our mission is the heart of what I do,” she stated. “When individuals and organizations see the difference their support makes, we create a community that works together to uplift our youth.”

Flores shares a vision of strategic growth and sustainability for The Marsh Foundation.

“Behind every impactful program is a foundation built on structure, strategy, and support,” she explained. “By ensuring the right processes are in place, we maximize our ability to serve more youth and families effectively.”

Join the Marsh Foundation in Making a Difference

The Marsh Foundation invites community members to join the mission. Whether this is through partnering on initiatives, or participating in events, there are numerous ways to get involved and make a positive impact. For more information about The Marsh Foundation, our programs, or how to get involved, contact the Advancement and Organizational Development Team.

About The Marsh Foundation

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services for youth and families in a variety of settings. Services include group home care, family

foster care and adoption and therapeutic services for all youth. Located in Van Wert, Ohio, the organization is licensed to provide on-campus services for up to 30 children, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12, and provides a variety of clinical services to campus residents, foster care children and community members throughout western Ohio.