VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/18/2025

Tuesday March 18, 2025

12:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

1:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of reckless driving.

1:27 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject with vertigo.

1:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a report of a loose dog in the roadway.

2:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gilliland Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of dog.

11:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Greenbrier Cemetery in Willshire Township.

12:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a report of a disabled vehicle on the roadway.

12:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a civil complaint.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Professional Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a stranded motorist.

3:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jones Hughes Road in York Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Krystle Leann Shinnaberry, 38, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jones Hughes Road in York Township for a complaint of trespassing.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on a complaint of threats.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.