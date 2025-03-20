VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/19/2025

Wednesday March 19, 2025

9:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

1:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check the report of several utility poles leaning and possibly broken.

2:34 p.m. – Dispatched Wren and Ohio City EMS to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with stroke symptoms.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to check the welfare of three dogs.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Fifth Street in the City of Delphos to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township to check the report of a broken utility pole.

3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ries Road in York Township for a report of reckless driving.

9:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

10:45 p.m. – Deputies along with Delphos Fire to a location on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township for a report of a tree on fire and utility lines down.

10:57 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject needing assistance with medical equipment due to power outage.