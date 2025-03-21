VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/20/2025

Thursday March 20, 2025

1:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

4:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

4:35 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on South Clay Street in Washington Township for a subject having issues with their back.

8:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 49 in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:56 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Westwood Drive in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who had passed out.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies along with Delphos Fire and EMS responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Delphos Police and Middle Point EMS also responded to the scene. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Terrance J. Landwehr, 26, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an open door.

8:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a rolling domestic call on Ohio 697 in Washington Township. The vehicle was located, and the occupants cooperated with the Deputies.

8:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of juveniles being unruly.

11:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.