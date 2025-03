Glow in the dark egg hunt planned

VW independent staff

It’s a fun twist on an egg hunt – a glow in the dark Easter egg hunt.

Promise Church in Van Wert will offer the glow in the dark egg hunt at 8:30 p.m. Good Friday, April 18, at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert. There will be two age categories, 5-8 and 9-12. Registration will begin at 8 p.m. that night. There will be prize eggs and a pair of $100 gift cards.