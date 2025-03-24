VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/21/2025

Friday March 21, 2025

6:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.

8:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to check the report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

9:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township to check the welfare of a resident.

9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dog Creek Road in Washington Township for a report of dumped trash.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the State Street in the Village of Willshire in reference to a civil dispute.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Paulding County.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Werner Road in Tully Township for a report of a loose bull.

11:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of George Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies along with Van Wert EMS responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies along with Scott Fire responded to a report of a field fire on U.S. 127 in Union Township.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Production Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:45 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had a seizure.

8:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a complaint of being attacked by a loose dog on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy.

9:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a motorist.

11:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in the Village of Willshire for a report of suspicious activity.