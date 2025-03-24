VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/22/2025

Saturday March 22, 2025

1:45 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with increased confusion.

4:11 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who fell.

4:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

5:48 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a subject who believed they were having heart related complications.

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Decatur Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Priddy Road in York Township for a report of neglect or abuse.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:04 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in the City of Delphos for a subject with back pain.

11:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Zook Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

12:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of dumped trash.

2:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a domestic dispute.

3:49 p.m. – Dispatched Wren and Willshire Fire for a report of a field fire on Brittsan Road in Harrison Township.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a report of a suspicious subject walking.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of harassment.