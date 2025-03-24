VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/23/2025

Sunday March 23, 2025

5:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

8:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on High Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of fraud.

10:11 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Rumble Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a subject not breathing.

10:41 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who had fallen.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of juveniles.

2:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of criminal damaging.

2:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a utility pole and lines down in the roadway.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of trash in the roadway.

7:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a disabled motorist.