VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/24/2025

Monday March 24, 2025

6:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:34 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty moving.

10:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township to contact a resident for juvenile probation.

2:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of disabled vehicles in the roadway.

3:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

5:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

10:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 697 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.