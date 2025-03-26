Van Wert Police blotter 3/16-3/22/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, March 16 – arrested Maquel R. Baraket, 30, of Van Wert for OVI.

Sunday, March 16 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 400 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, March 16 – arrested a juvenile for domestic violence in the 600 block of E. Crawford St.

Sunday, March 16 – a report was taken for documentation purposes in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, March 16 – arrested Troy Miller for disorderly conduct. The arrest was made in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.

Sunday, March 16 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Sunday, March 16 – a report was made in reference to a parking violation in the 500 block of Center St.

Monday, March 17 – an unruly juvenile was reported on Bell Ave.

Monday, March 17 – an officer took a theft report in the 600 block of N. Market St.

Tuesday, March 18 – a theft was reported to the police department.

Tuesday, March 18 – a parking ticket was issued in the 100 block of Balyeat Ave.

Tuesday, March 18 – arrested Edward J. Sellers of Fort Jennings on a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court.

Tuesday, March 18 – arrested Krystle Leann Shinnaberry, 38, of Van Wert on a warrant and for obstructing official business while in the 200 block of S. Race St.

Tuesday, March 18 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, March 18 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 400 block of N. Race St.

Wednesday, March 19 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 800 block of Cable St.

Wednesday, March 19 – an incident of criminal damaging was reported in the 300 block of Woodland Ave. The incident remains under investigation.

Thursday, March 20 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of Boyd Ave.

Thursday, March 20 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, March 20 – a theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Elm St.

Thursday, March 20 – officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Tyler St. for a report of criminal mischief.

Thursday, March 20 – officers investigated the theft of property from a vehicle.

Thursday, March 20 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, March 20 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 900 block of Glenn St.

Friday, March 21 – a theft was reported in the 500 block of S. Vine St.

Saturday, March 22 – a criminal damaging incident was reported in the 700 block of S. Tyler St. After an investigation, Ryan Schaadt was charged with one count of criminal damaging.

Saturday, March 22 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Saturday, March 22 – a theft report was taken in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, March 22 – a menacing report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Saturday, March 22 – a miscellaneous drug report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, March 22 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 100 block of Crestwood Drive.

Saturday, March 22 – a miscellaneous drug offense was reported in the 200 block of N. Washington St.