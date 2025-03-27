Crestview BOE takes on students, hears facilities report

Crestview Middle School Scholastic Bowl team members face off against board members and administrators. The two sides played to a draw, then the high school team stepped in and answered questions against the adults in a quiz-style format. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — There was a showdown of sorts at Thursday night’s meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education, but it was a friendly showdown.

The middle school and high school Scholastic Bowl teams took on board members and administrators in a buzz-in, quiz format, to give the board a firsthand idea of just how things operate during an actual competition. Team members, board members and administrators were equipped with buzzers and were presented a series of quiz competition-style questions. Questions ranged from history and geography to sports, with a bit of math was sprinkled in as well. It was determined the middle school team and the team of board members and administrators played to a draw, while board members and administrators came out on top against the high schoolers. It should be noted many of the questions seemed college level or above. During the fun presentation and competition, it was mentioned that the high school team finished as NWC Scholastic Bowl champions.

During the nearly two-hour meeting, the board heard a lengthy presentation from Ryan DaMay with Columbus-based Field Source Consulting. The topic was proposed upgrades to the football field, baseball and softball fields and more. DaMay said part of the planning process will need to include a decision on a natural grass or artificial turf football field and he gave a breakdown of both with projected costs and lifespans. After the presentation, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said DaMay and architects from Garmann Miller will be at the next board meeting to discuss the matter further. The proposed upgrades are expected to cost $10 million (see previous story here).

“It’s our goal to give you as much information as we can to help sort through the prioritizing of the outside facilities pieces and the inside component around the high school gymnasium,” Mollenkopf said.

During her report to the board, Mollenkopf said staff appreciation week is scheduled for May 5-9 and she said the board will provide food trucks for employees on May 7. She also said retiring staff members will be honored during the May 12 board meeting. Board members learned prom will be held April 26, with after-prom at Villa Lanes in Decatur.

Approval was given to a revised 2025-2026 school year and it was noted on the agenda that public input will be accepted through April 17 for the proposed 2026-2027 school calendar.

The board accepted the resignation of Allison Morrow after serving two years as a third grade teacher, effective at the end of the current school year. Board members approved contracts for Jessica Heckler, middle school language arts teacher; Lauren Burt, middle school/high school vocal music teacher, and Lillie Rosebrock, middle school/high school intervention specialist. ‘

A brief hearing was held to consider public input regarding the rehiring of retired employees Jeff Bagley, Judy Perrott, Owen Pugh and Jim Wharton. No one offered comments.

The board graciously accepted a $500 donation from Janet Lichtensteiger Kelly for a senior scholarhip, along with a $500 donation from the Crestview Employees Association for Washington D.C. trip support. A long list of donations from local businesses for the Crestview Elementary Carnival was accepted as well.

Before adjourning, the board met in executive session to discuss the employment and/or compensation of public employees, but no action was taken afterward.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 21, in the multipurpose room.