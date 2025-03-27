VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/26/2025

Wednesday March 26, 2025

3:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

7:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Scott to assist the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

8:10 a.m. – Deputies investigated a report of a runaway juvenile from East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy. The juvenile was later located in Pleasant Township.

9:27 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with stroke symptoms.

9:54 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

12:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

1:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rhodes Mill Road in Liberty Township for a report of two stray dogs.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Hoaglin Township.

4:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of juveniles riding around on a go-cart.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to residence on Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township for a complaint of abandoned vehicles.

5:13 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

5:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of juveniles riding around on a go-cart.

5:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Union Township for a complaint of a loose aggressive dog.

7:28 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.