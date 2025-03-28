VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/27/2025

Thursday March 27, 2025

2:10 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on East Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with chest pain.

5:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of domestic violence.

7:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a complaint of domestic violence.

8:40 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a subject that fell.

11:34 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of fraud.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject on a complaint of neglect or abuse on Van Eman Street in the Village of Elgin.

4:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township for a report of a boat and trailer being left disabled in the roadway.

6:23 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Morgan Road in Jennings Township for a complaint of open burning.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of possible gun shots being heard.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Miranda Shinning of Van Wert was traveling westbound on Lincoln Highway near Liberty Union Road and was approaching the intersection. A second vehicle failed to yield at the stop sign and collided with Shinning’s vehicle. She was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by an unknown motorist who had pulled up to the accident. The driver of second vehicle had no apparent injuries. No further details were available on second vehicle are available.

8:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a complaint of damage to a vehicle.

9:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township, no injuries were reported.

9:41 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire and EMS responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a report of a one car motor vehicle crash. A 2012 Nissan Altima driven by Andrew Taylor of Ridge Township was traveling eastbound on Ohio 116. He went left of center into the oncoming traffic lane and overcorrected, crossed back across the center line and into a field on the southside of the roadway. Taylor claimed that he was partially ejected and stated that he was traveling between 55-70 miles per hour and was not wearing his seatbelt. The vehicle had flipped/rolled multiple times. Almost all airbags deployed with the complete disabling damage of the vehicle. He was then transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Middle Point EMS. Taylor was charged with driving while under the influence. The vehicle was towed by Hague.

10:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a trailer coming disconnected from a semi-tractor and rolling over, no injuries were reported. No further details area available.