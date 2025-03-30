Peony Pageant Queen Jubilee year by year
VW independent staff
50 years of the Peony Queen Pagaent – the Golden Jubilee – was celebrated Friday night at LifeHouse Church. Eight area high school senior girls competed for the coveted title and it wasn’t an easy decision for the judges. In the end, Avery Altenburger, a senior at Delphos St. John’s High School was chosen as Queen Jubilee 50 (see story here).
The first Peony Queen was crowned in 1932 and a new one was crowned each year until 1941. After a hiatus, the pageant returned in 1955 and continued for five more years, then came to a halt until it was renewed in 1992. Since then, a new peony queen has been crowned each year. Here is a complete least of queens, year-by-year.
1932: Rheba Dougal Campbell
1933: Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Sampsell
1934: Thelmas Scheidt Vincent
1935: Leona Mae Moser Hunt
1936: Grayce Reed
1937: Jill Clare King-Smith
1938: Betty Althoen Tavis
1939: Betty Joan Jones Shellhaas
1940: Jeanne Lewis Wise
1941: Genevieve Wendel Cecka
1955: Janice Lynne Gardner Nott
1956: Janies Beatty Gehres
1957: Janice Prior Dugan
1959: Sara Drury Empry-Cantrell
1960: Sally Ann DeMoss Snyder
1992: Karen Schumm Ringwald
1993: Tonya Summersett Powers
1994: Michelle Calvelage Kortokrax
1995: Carrie Beard Anspach
1996: Denise Buettner Lucas
1997: Amy Laukhuf Heilshorn
1998: Amber Marie McCoy Kreischer
1999: Julie Perkins Emerine
2000: Natalie Taylor
2001: Breena Treece
2002: Jenna Gruden Missler
2003: Sarah Rolsten Worden
2004: Sarah Giffin Naas
2005: Amanda Keltner
2006: DeAnna Kruger Miller
2007: Hanna Fort Neely
2008: Heather Farr Edwards
2009: Alyssa Evans
2010: Ayla Eley Myers
2011: Mari Young
2012: Alex Burchfield Lickenbrock
2013: Jorden Rex Moore
2014: Chelsea Hancock Cox
2015: Schlylar Miller Bradford
2016: Ashton Bowersock
2017: Katlyn Wendel
2018: Madison Pugh
2019: Michaella Johnson Owen
2020: Jill Gemmer
2021: Remi Fokine
2022: Kayla Krites
2023: Mackenzie Jones
2024: Claire Keysor
2025: Avery Altenburger
POSTED: 03/30/25 at 9:01 pm. FILED UNDER: News