Van Wert Police blotter 3/23-3/29/2025

Sunday, March 23 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 100 block of Crestwood Drive.

Sunday, March 23 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Monday, March 24 – a fraud report was taken in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, March 24 – arrested Anthony M. Oliver for domestic violence near E. Crawford St. and Short St.

Tuesday, March 25 – a menacing report was taken for documentation purposes in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, March 25 – a miscellaneous incident was reported in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Wednesday, March 26 – an assault was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway. A juvenile was charged with assault.

Wednesday, March 26 – a theft was reported from a vehicle while it was parked at the reservoir.

Wednesday, March 26 – officers had contact with someone out walking. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday, March 26 – an auto theft was reported in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Wednesday, March 26 – stolen property was recovered in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Wednesday, March 26 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, March 26 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Thursday, March 27 – officers were called to the 10000 block of Ohio 118 for a disorderly conduct report.

Thursday, March 27 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, March 27 – a traffic stop was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation while in the 600 block of Jennings Rd.

Thursday, March 27 – an animal complaint was taken in the 200 block of S. Vine St.

Friday, March 28 – arrested Zachary Scott Craig, 45, of Van Wert for menacing in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, March 28 – a report was made in reference to a trespassing incident in the 800 block of Allingham Drive.

Saturday, March 29 – a theft report was taken in the 700 block of Liberty St.

Saturday, March 29 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 200 block of W. Main St. During the investigation, three individuals were charged with underage alcohol consumption.

Sunday, March 29 – a menacing report was taken for documentation purposes in the 200 block of Burt St.