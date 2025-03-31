VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/28/2025

Friday March 28, 2025

2:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township for a report of hay bales in the roadway.

9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Heller Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:04 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for an odor investigation.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle along the roadway.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

2:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of a stray dog.

3:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of go-carts being ridden around town.

5:31 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 224 in Pleasant Township. A 2013 Jeep Wrangler driven by Charles Rollins of Pleasant Township was stopped in traffic on U.S. 224 near Liberty Union Road, waiting to turn into a driveway. A GMC Sierra driven by Andrew Vargas of Wren was westbound on U.S. 224 near Liberty Union Road when he failed to stop, causing a rear-end collision. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. No injuries were reported at the time of the accident. Both vehicles were towed from the scene and Vargas was cited for OVI.

5:35 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence on Morgan Road in Jennings Township for a active carbon monoxide alarm.

8:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an abandoned vehicle in the yard.

9:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.