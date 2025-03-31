VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/29/2025

Saturday March 29, 2025

6:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of go-carts being ridden around the Village.

12:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to ana rea of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of a loose dog.

12:28 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Decatur Road in the Village of Willshire for a subject who was ill.

1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a complaint of damage to a camper caused by stray bullets.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

2:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of a loose dog.

4:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Wren to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:14 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of their dog being killed by a loose dog.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of counterfeit money being passed.

9:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of a noise disturbance.

10:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of kittens being killed by a dog.