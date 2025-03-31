VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/30/2025

Sunday March 30, 2025

1:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:35 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on South Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject who had fallen.

Maylie Jo Hopkins

6:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a loose dog.

6:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of loose cattle in the roadway.

9:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township for a report of a runaway juvenile. It was reported that the child left the house around 8:20 a.m. on Saturday March 29. The juvenile is reported to be Maylie Jo Hopkins, a 16-year-old black female. She is around 5 foot 10 inches, 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township to assist a stranded motorist.

6:27 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who had fallen.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle off the roadway.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.