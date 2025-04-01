VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/31/2025

Monday March 31, 2025

10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of two loose dogs.

10:10 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on High Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with back pain.

11:33 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire and EMS responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol also assisted in searching for the crash. The call was an automated message from an iPhone, and the call was unfounded.

1:19 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Oak Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject feeling weak.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Zimmerman Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a stray dog.

4:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township to assist a resident.

6:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Burt Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a debris in the roadway.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:05 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who had fallen.