VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/1/2025

Tuesday April 1, 2025

2:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of suspicious activity.

2:51 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Wallace Road in Tully Township who was not feeling well.

4:18 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of a truck on fire in the roadway.

5:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.

7:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of harassment.

7:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to residential alarm on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township.

7:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the railroad tracks in Ridge Township for a report of a stray dog.

10:01 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Bobby Lee Burnett, 30, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a stray dog.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to ana rea of Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:42 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Union Township for a subject who had fallen.

3:54 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a juvenile being bitten by a dog.

4:56 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a protection order violation.