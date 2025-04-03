VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/2/2025

Wednesday April 2, 2025

5:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Mentzer Road in Tully Township.

6:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township.

6:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a vehicle and tailer that slid off the roadway. No damage or injuries were reported.

7:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a vehicle that slid off the roadway. No damage or injuries reported.

7:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a vehicle that slid off the roadway. No damage or injuries were reported.

11:15 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the welfare of four dogs.

2:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of a protection order violation.

3:08 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Union Township for a subject who had fallen.

3:48 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Britney Marie Mitchell, 32, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township looking for a subject in a white sedan who was reported to have brandished a gun.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Pleasant Township to retrieve an abandoned gun that was located.

7:06 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Reidenbaugh Road in Harrison Township for a medical alarm.

9:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of possible abuse or neglect.

10:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

11:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

11:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a trampoline in the street.

11:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a tree across the road.

11:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Ball Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a tree limb in the power lines.

11:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for a report of a tree in the roadway.

11:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township for a report of utility pole and lines down.

11:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mosier Road in Jackson Township for a report of a tree down in the road.

11:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a utility line in the road.

11:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Jackson Township for a report of a tree down in the road.

11:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Delphos Road in Washington Township for a report of utility pole and wires in the road.