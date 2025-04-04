VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/3/2025

Thursday April 3, 2025

5:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of vehicle damage.

7:29 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township to check the welfare of a cow.

11:33 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having chest pain.

12:22 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated trafficking, a first degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony. Justin Allen Blom, 33, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:22 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for two counts of third degree felony domestic violence, and one county of first degree misdemeanor domestic violence. Anthony Matthew Oliver, 30, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1258 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of John Yoh Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of two loose dogs.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for complicity, a first degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs a second degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a third degree felony. Brooke M. Ebel, 43, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of vehicle damage.

2:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of harassment.

5:02 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject having a seizure.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report damage to a barn.

9:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bentbrook Drive in Ridge Township for a complaint of domestic violence.

9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Liberty Union Road in the City of Van Wert.

9:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a complaint of reckless driving.