Van Wert Police blotter 3/30-4/6/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, March 30 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 400 block of Dickinson Ave.

Sunday, March 30 – a parking ticket was issued in the 700 block of Woodland Ave.

Sunday, March 30 – a domestic dispute occurred in the 100 block of N. Harrison St.

Monday, March 31 – the police department was contacted by Toledo 911 in reference to a distraught person possibly in Van Wert.

Monday, March 31 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 800 block of Kear Rd.

Monday, March 31 – a juvenile was arrested for assault in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Monday, March 31 – an obstructing official business report was taken in the 200 block of Burt St.

Monday, March 31 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 600 block of N. Market St.

Tuesday, April 1 – a two-vehicle injury crash occurred in the 100 block of S. Wayne St.

Wednesday, April 2 – a welfare check was conducted in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, April 2 – arrested Britney Mitchell, 32, of Van Wert on a warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. The arrest was made in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Thursday, April 3 – officers were dispatched to the 200 block of N. Chestnut St. for an aggravated menacing incident. After an investigation, Tabatha Thornsberry was arrested for aggravated menacing.

Thursday, April 3 – arersted Maqrell Reynolds for domestic violence in the 500 block of N. Market St.

Friday, April 4 – fraud was reported in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, April 4 – arrested Judy Boyd on an outstanding probation violation holder while in the 800 block of E. Sycamore St.

Sunday, April 6 – a fraud report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Sunday, April 6 – officers took a fraud report in the 700 block of W. Ervin Rd.