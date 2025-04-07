VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/4/2025
Friday April 4, 2025
12:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.
1:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Raymond Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of harassment.
11:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist Municipal Court Probation.
1:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Rosemont Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of two stray dogs.
1:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted Juvenile Probation with an unruly juvenile.
2:26 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having an allergic reaction.
2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a parking complaint.
8:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.
9:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.
10:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hudson Street in the City of Delphos to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
POSTED: 04/07/25 at 9:24 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement