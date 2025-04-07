VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/5/2025

Saturday April 5, 2025

12:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fulton Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:38 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a stray dog with injuries.

10:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to area of Convoy Road in Tully Township for a report of high water.

10:21 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a generator fire.

11:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of two stray dogs on the property killing chickens.

1:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

1:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of an abandon vehicle.

5:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Race Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Sycamore Street in the Village of Middle Point for a noise complaint.

10:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the Village of Scott for a report of a domestic dispute.