VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/6/2025

Sunday April 6, 2025

8:10 a.m. – Deputies along with Willshire Fire and Wren EMS responded to a report of an occupied vehicle stuck in high water on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident for a complaint of theft from a property location on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Patrice Renee Kinnie, 34, of Paulding is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Stephanie Lane in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cable Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of theft.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a loose dog that was struck and injured.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Elizabeth Kay Hoersten, 40, of Delphos is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:49 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Adam J. Purdy, 49, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.