VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/7/2025

Monday April 7, 2025

6:08 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject not feeling well.

10:14 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

1:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:00 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with a foot injury.

3:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for an injured dog in the roadway.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of property damage.

6:59 p.m – Deputies responded to an area of U.S.127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.