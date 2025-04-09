Church holding Holy Week services

VW independent staff/submitted information

Holy Week marks the final days of Jesus’ life, including Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, and Resurrection Sunday. The public is invited to join the Holy Week services at Convoy Methodist Church to reflect on the sacrifice Jesus made on the cross.

Palm Sunday — 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 13: The children will parade the sanctuary with palm branches as we celebrate Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. The choir will sing “The Palms” and “The King is Coming.”

Maundy Thursday Worship — 7 p.m.Thursday, April 17. in the sanctuary: the choir will sing “Jesus Paid It All” and Holy Communion will be celebrated. This service reflects on Jesus’ Last Supper with his disciples, where he washed their feet and gave the “new commandment” to love one another. Maundy Thursday is a time reflect on Jesus’ teachings, his love for humanity, and his sacrifice.

Good Friday Community Worship Service — 12 p.m. Friday, April 18 at Sugar Ridge Church of God: Pastor Tyler Watson will be preaching and the offering that day will go to Loaves of Love. There will be a time of refreshments and fellowship following the service.

Good Friday Worship Service — 7 p.m. Friday, April 18 in the sanctuary at Convoy Methodist Church: The choir will sing “It Is Finished.” Good Friday is called “good” because, for Christians, it marks the day Jesus Christ was crucified, which, through his death and resurrection, is seen as the ultimate sacrifice for humanity’s sins and means of redemption and reconciliation with God.

Resurrection Sunday — 7 a.m. Easter Sunrise Service, with a breakfast buffet following the service. Sunday School for all ages will begin at 8:30 a.m. and Easter worship service will start at 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary, which will be adorned with Easter lilies. The Choir will sing The Old Rugged Cross made the Difference.

The Convoy Methodist Church is located at N. Main St. and Sycamore St.