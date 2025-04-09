Haviland Country Chapel hosting event

Submitted information

HAVILAND — Haviland Country Chapel will host a Gospel Music Festival and old fashioned hymn sing at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 13.

Paul Hoverman and friends will be leading worship including special music selections by the “In Spiritu” women’s ensemble and a men’s quartet. There will also be piano, organ, trumpet, bass, and drums for congregational hymn singing.

Come join us for a wonderful afternoon of praising our Lord through singing, sharing, and music making with many favorite Gospel songs and cherished hymns. Come as you are. All are welcome. The doors will open to the public at 2:15 p.m.

Haviland Country Chapel is located at 501 N Main Street/Ohio 114.