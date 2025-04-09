Princess Parable Day in Convoy

CONVOY — A Princess Parable Day for girls of any ages, will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday April 12, in the Convoy Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.

Princesses may wear their princesses’ attire but are not required. The cost is $5 per princess or $10 per family of princesses. All princesses must be accompanied by an adult.

Activities include story time, photos, hair styling, nail painting, soft makeup, dress design, crown making, games, and snacks all included in the registration fee.

Girls are encouraged to bring friends for a fun-filled party.

The church is located at the corner of N Main St. and Sycamore St. in Convoy.