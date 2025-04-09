Retirement party set for CNB’s Ryan

Submitted information

Pat Ryan

A retirement reception in honor of Pat Ryan will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday, April 11, at the Van Wert branch of Citizens National Bank, 1199 Westwood Drive.

All current and former CNB employees, board members, and Van Wert customers are invited to stop in. Pat has been with Citizens National Bank for 23 years, starting in 2002 as Van Wert’s market president.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure working with Pat,” said current Van Wert Market President Al Saylor. “His dedication and wisdom have made a lasting impact on everyone here at Van Wert. He will be greatly missed, and we wish him the best as he moves on to retirement.”